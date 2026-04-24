Does Sherrone Moore Have Kids? About His Children & Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sherrone Moore is back in the spotlight as new details continue to emerge following his departure from the University of Michigan. The former head coach was fired in December 2025 and later resolved a legal case tied to the situation in April 2026, but a recent televised interview has brought renewed attention to his personal life.

In the interview on Good Morning America, former staffer Paige Shiver revealed she became pregnant during their years-long relationship and had planned to keep the baby before doctors advised her to terminate the pregnancy due to serious health risks. She also spoke about the dynamic of their relationship and the events that led to Moore’s firing.

Learn more about Moore, including his career and family, below.

Who Is Sherrone Moore?

Moore is an American college football coach and former player who most recently served as head coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines.

A native of Derby, Kansas, he played college football at Oklahoma before moving into coaching, with stops at Louisville and Central Michigan. Moore joined Michigan’s staff in 2018 and rose through the ranks to offensive coordinator and acting head coach in 2023, before becoming the full head coach in 2024. His tenure included leading the Wolverines to a national title game appearance and notable regular-season success.

Is Sherrone Moore Still Married to His Wife?

Yes. Moore is married to his wife, Kelli, whom he wed in 2015. She has generally stayed out of the public spotlight.

Does Sherrone Moore Have Kids?

Yes. Sherrone and Kelli Moore have three daughters together: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie.

Why Was Sherrone Moore Fired and Arrested?

Moore was fired by the University of Michigan on December 10, 2025 after an internal investigation found “credible evidence” that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced in December 2025. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Shortly after his firing, Moore was arrested following an incident involving the same staffer. Authorities later charged him with misdemeanor offenses, including trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device. In April 2026, Moore pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation, avoiding jail time.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” a statement from the Pittsfield Township police read, per CNN. “Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”