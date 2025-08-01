Tech & Social Media App Outages of 2025 So Far: Venmo, Meta & More

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

When a technology platform goes down, pandemonium occurs, and users nowadays tend to visit Downdetector to report an outage with a social media, payment or AI tool. With the most recent outage affecting Venmo, consumers across the United States have expressed frustration when the app failed to send or receive payments on August 1.

Below, we’ve rounded up the major tech platforms that have experienced outages in 2025.

Meta

One of the most recent outages that affected a Meta platform was in July when Instagram briefly went down for countless users. But the most memorable outage was at the end of 2024 when most of Meta’s apps, including Facebook and Facebook Messenger, went down.

X.com (Formerly Twitter)

X CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the mass shutdown that his social media platform experienced in March. He claimed it was caused by a “massive cyberattack against X,” adding in a tweet, “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

Venmo

On August 1, countless Venmo users complained that they weren’t able to access any transactions. This caused widespread chaos as users asked where their rent payments went and more.

At the time of publication, Venmo has yet to confirm what caused the outage.

Google Cloud

In June, Google Cloud and Workspace “experienced increased 503 errors in external API requests, impacting customers,” per the status site.

“From our initial analysis, the issue occurred due to an invalid automated quota update to our API management system which was distributed globally, causing external API requests to be rejected,” the status site indicated at the time. “To recover we bypassed the offending quota check, which allowed recovery in most regions within 2 hours. However, the quota policy database in us-central1 became overloaded, resulting in much longer recovery in that region. Several products had moderate residual impact (e.g. backlogs) for up to an hour after the primary issue was mitigated and a small number recovering after that.”

Open AI

Open AI has confirmed a few outages in 2025, with the most recent being in June with Chat GPT. Users complained on Downdetector that they weren’t able to enter a prompt into Chat GPT. Open AI previously had several outages in 2024.