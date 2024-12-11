Are Facebook & Instagram Down Today? Updates on Meta’s Outage

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meta experienced a widespread outage. On December 11, 2024, hundreds of thousands of Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp users reported issues loading the apps.

A spokesperson for Meta acknowledged via X (formerly known as Twitter), “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and apologize for any inconvenience.”

So, what happened with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and all of Meta’s platforms? We’ve got the updates on the situation below.

Is Facebook Down?

No. It appears that Facebook — for most users — is back up, Hollywood Life can confirm. Users have reported seeing a notification that read, “Something went wrong. We’re working on getting fixed as soon as we can,” while trying to post new content.

According to DownDetector, more than 100,000 reports flooded in by 1:00 p.m. ET about Facebook issues.

Is Instagram Down?

Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience.#instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) December 11, 2024

No. Instagram is not experiencing issues for most users as of now. According to DownDetector, more than 70,000 Instagram users reported problems with the platform after 11:00 a.m. ET on December 11.

Many people complained they were unable to post to their Instagram feeds, with a notification popping up that read, “Something went wrong. Please try again later.” Others reported blank screens while struggling to load the Instagram app.

Instagram confirmed its outage via X, tweeting, “Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Is WhatsApp Down?

WhatsApp users reported issues loading the app. According to DownDetector, more than 12,000 people claimed they were having problems with the platform after 11:00 a.m. ET that day. Many of the users who alerted the issues were from other countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Panama and Venezuela.

When Is Facebook Coming Back Up?

At about 4:00 p.m. ET, many of Facebook’s users were able to post content again.

When Is Instagram Coming Back Up?

Meta did not provide an estimated repair time for Instagram. However, by about 4:00 p.m. ET, most users were able to regain access to regular social media posting.

Why Is Facebook & Instagram Down?

Meta has not revealed the reason for its outage. Therefore, it’s unclear why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down.