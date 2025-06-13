Google Cloud Outages: Updates on the Restoration of All Features

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Google Cloud had a worldwide outage for several hours. Amid a recent string of recent outages among other technology platforms — such as ChatGPT — Google acknowledged its Cloud shutdown and provided an incident report on June 12, 2025.

According to Google Cloud’s status site, the platform updated users at 12:41 PT, 3:41 ET on June 12.

“While our engineers have confirmed that the underlying dependency is recovered in all locations except us-central1, we are aware that customers are still experiencing varying degrees of impact on individual google cloud products,” the team wrote in a statement. “All the respective engineering teams are actively engaged and working on service recovery.”

Below, get updates on the Google Cloud outage and find out what happened.

We are aware of a service disruption to some Google Cloud services and we are working hard to get you back up and running ASAP. Please view our status dashboard for the latest updates: https://t.co/sT6UxoRK4R — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) June 12, 2025

What Happened With Google Cloud?

At first, Google Cloud could not identify the issue, which it pointed out during the initial hours of the outage. Per its status page, engineers were still investigating what happened to the platform a half hour after Google products went down.

According to the status page, Google Cloud and Workspace products “experienced increased 503 errors in external API requests, impacting customers.”

“From our initial analysis, the issue occurred due to an invalid automated quota update to our API management system which was distributed globally, causing external API requests to be rejected,” the status site reads. “To recover we bypassed the offending quota check, which allowed recovery in most regions within 2 hours. However, the quota policy database in us-central1 became overloaded, resulting in much longer recovery in that region. Several products had moderate residual impact (e.g. backlogs) for up to an hour after the primary issue was mitigated and a small number recovering after that.”

Google Cloud Outage Update

At 1:49 p.m. PT, Google Cloud confirmed that the problem was mitigated at 12:48 p.m.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact to all of our users and their customers that this service disruption/outage caused,” Google wrote on its status page. “Businesses large and small trust Google Cloud with your workloads and we will do better. In the coming days, we will publish a full incident report of the root cause, detailed timeline and robust remediation steps we will be taking.”

What Platforms Went Down From the Google Cloud Outage?

According to Google Cloud’s status site, affected platforms included Google Workspace tools, such as Google Docs and Google Drive, and Cloud products including Identity and Access Management, Cloud Storage, Workflows and Healthcare.