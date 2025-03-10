Why Is Twitter Down Now? Updates Behind the X Outage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Countless X users didn’t start their Monday mornings off on a high note. Elon Musk‘s social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage on March 10, 2025, with many users complaining about loading issues. As the hours ticked by, people and businesses alike wondered what the reason behind the outage was.

Below, get updates on X’s outage and find out whether the platform is still down.

Is Twitter Still Down?

At 9:56 a.m. more than 39,000 X users reported an outage on Downdetector. Countless people commented on the website — which tracks real-time updates about a digital platform’s status — with various complaints. Some wrote that their X accounts kept switching between a loading error, then coming back up. The majority of outage reports came from users in the U.S. and the U.K., according to several outlets.

“WHY IS MY TWITTER BEING ERROR AND OKAY AND ERROR AND OKAY AGAIN!?!?! what’s wrong!?!?!” one person commented un Downdetector. “Was anybody else having issues with their Twitter? It kept saying ‘something went wrong, try reloading,'” another person chimed in.

Another commenter wrote, “Quick question, did Twitter crash for anyone else? Logged in about an hour ago, and was left there with a blank home screen. Couldn’t even log off cuz it said an error was occuring ???”

However, some other users reported that when they searched “x.com,” the website loaded, but searching for “twitter.com” resulted in an error loading.

Why Is X Down?

The reason behind X’s apparent outage wasn’t clear for several hours, but Musk claimed in a tweet that there “was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk continued in his statement. “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

Shortly before X went down, multiple outlets reported that Musk’s net worth decreased by billions of dollars.

When Will Twitter Come Back?

Since neither Musk nor his company has issued a public statement regarding the outage, there is no clear estimate on when X will be back for the thousands of users who reported outages.