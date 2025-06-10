Why Is ChatGPT Still Down? Inside the AI Platform’s Outage

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

In case you were working with ChatGPT recently, you may have noticed that the OpenAI platform went down on June 10, 2025. During the mass outage, users around the world of the artificial intelligence tool complained that they were unable to submit questions and load their ChatGPTs. So, what is the reason behind the outage?

Find out the reason behind ChatGPT’s mass outage and get a status update, below.

Is ChatGPT Still Down?

ChatGPT is still down at the time of publication on June 10, 2025. According to Downdetector, outage reports began to appear just before 3 a.m. ET. More than five hours later, the OpenAI platform was still down.

Many social media users have complained about their subscription costs and ChatGPT’s outage. While many use the free version of the platform, others pay up to $200 for an enhanced version of the AI tool.

Why Is ChatGPT Having an Outage?

At around 9 a.m. ET, OpenAI acknowledged on its status website that it had “identified the root cause for the issue causing elevated errors and latency across the listed services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.”

Roughly two hours later, OpenAI announced, “We are continuing to work on implementing the mitigation and we are now seeing recovery on API. Full recovery across all listed services may take another few hours. We will continue to provide updates as progress is made.”

How Many Times Did ChatGPT Go Down in 2024?

According to multiple outlets, ChatGPT and other OpenAI platforms experienced several outages throughout 2024. In June of that year, ChatGPT went down for users around the world.

At 11:00 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on December 26, 2024, OpenAI acknowledged a widespread issue on its status website. The announcement read, “We are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able.”

Aside from OpenAI, Meta’s platforms, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, all went down last year too, causing pandemonium on the internet. The outage prevented users from posting photos or status updates. Meta itself had to confirm the problem via X (previously known as Twitter).