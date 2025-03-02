Who Will Replace Joy Reid? MSNBC’s Replacement for ‘The ReidOut’

Image Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Joy Reid, known for her MSNBC show The ReidOut, was first removed from the network’s primetime lineup and later forced to leave the network entirely.

On February 25, NPR reported that Reid had, in fact, been fired by MSNBC shortly after her show’s cancellation.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years,” MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler said in a memo to staff. “Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series.”

Learn more about the reasons behind the firing and what’s next for both the network and Reid below.

Why Was Joy Reid Fired by MSNBC?

It’s unclear why Reid was fired by MSNBC, aside from the network restructuring its programming.

Rachel Maddow spoke out about her now-former colleague’s departure shortly after Reid’s final show aired.

“Joy Reid’s show, The ReidOut, ended tonight. And Joy is not taking a different job in the network,” Maddow said. “She is leaving the network altogether and that is very, very, very hard to take. I am 51 years old. I have been gainfully employed since I was 12. I have had so many different types of jobs you wouldn’t believe me if I told you. But in all the jobs that I have had, in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I’ve had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I’ve learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door.”

Who Will Replace Joy Reid on MSNBC?

In Kutler’s memo, she mentioned that in the coming weeks, rotating anchors would host the hour.

Previously, insiders revealed to Variety and Deadline on February 23 that The Weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Towntown, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele were expected to take over the 7 p.m. time slot.

Where Is Joy Reid Going Next?

Reid has not yet revealed her plans following her departure from MSNBC.

In an Instagram post, Reid thanked her supporters before her final show on February 25, 2025.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” Reid captioned her post. “So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

What Is Joy Reid’s Salary?

In late 2024, The Washington Free Beacon reported that Reid was earning an annual salary of $3 million.

What Is Joy Reid’s Net Worth?

Reid has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.