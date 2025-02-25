Where Is Joy Reid Going After MSNBC? Her Next Role

Image Credit: Getty Images

Joy Reid and her staff at The ReidOut lost their spot in MSNBC’s television lineup in an abrupt shakeup. In late February 2025, multiple outlets broke the news that the anchor’s show was canceled. The next day, Joy and the network addressed her sudden departure before her final episode aired. Now that Joy is no longer a part of the NBCUniversal-backed cable channel, where is she going next?

Below, get updates on Joy’s next role.

Was Joy Reid Fired By MSNBC?

Apparently, Joy was fired by MSNBC, according to NPR. New MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler addressed the show’s cancelation in a memo to staff, which was obtained by the outlet. It read, “Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years. Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series. In the coming weeks, rotating anchors will host the hour.”

Why Was Joy Reid Fired By MSNBC?

It’s unclear what exactly led to Joy’s apparent firing, but MSNBC has undergone changes since new President Kutler took over after former network President Rashida Jones stepped down in January 2025.

Joy confirmed her exit from MSNBC in an Instagram post one day before The ReidOut‘s final episode. She wrote in her caption, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets. So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

Where Is Joy Reid Going After MSNBC?

Joy has not revealed what she plans to do now that she is no longer with MSNBC. However, Joy is also a published author, so she could branch out to different ventures. Throughout her career, the New York City native has published three books: Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons, and the Racial Divide, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story and Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America.

Joy Reid’s Salary

In late 2024, The Washington Free Beacon reported that Joy was earning a $3 million annual salary.

Joy Reid’s Net Worth

Joy has a net worth of $4 million partially thanks to her time as a successful television host with MSNBC, according to Celebrity Net Worth.