Coachella Festival 2025: Dates, Lineup, Ticket Info & More

Coachella has just revealed its full lineup nearly two months earlier than expected, and it’s packed with incredible performances.
Get all the details, including the dates, lineup, ticket information, who’s performing, and more below.
Dates
Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends this spring: April 11-13 and April 18-20.
Performers
Lady Gaga (Friday), Green Day (Saturday), and Post Malone (Sunday) will headline the event.
I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am.… pic.twitter.com/zEU3AnetiK
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 20, 2024
Travis Scott is also prominently featured on the lineup, with his name appearing at the bottom alongside the phrase “designs the desert.” The rapper teased on Instagram that he has a “first of its kind” performance planned.
In years past, the festival has featured epic performances by the likes of Beyonce, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and many more A-list headliners.
Tickets
Presale for Coachella will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.
Attendees of the 2023 and 2024 Coachella festivals will receive early access starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21.
2025 Lineup
Here’s the full list:
Friday, April 11 and 18
- Lady Gaga
- Missy Elliott
- Benson Boone
- The Marías
- LISA
- The Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA Twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Gos
- MARINA
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara Landry
- Thee Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINt JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Cook
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- Beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
Saturday, April 12 and 19
- Green Day
- Charli XCX
- The Original MISFITS
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta
- Ivan Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2hollis
- Mind Against x Massano
- Klangkuenstler
- salute
- horsegiirL
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Sunday, April 13 and 20
- Post Malone
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- Kraftwerk
- beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon x Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Beaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia Niko