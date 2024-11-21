Coachella Festival 2025: Dates, Lineup, Ticket Info & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Coachella has just revealed its full lineup nearly two months earlier than expected, and it’s packed with incredible performances.

Get all the details, including the dates, lineup, ticket information, who’s performing, and more below.

Dates

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends this spring: April 11-13 and April 18-20.

Performers

Lady Gaga (Friday), Green Day (Saturday), and Post Malone (Sunday) will headline the event.

I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am.… pic.twitter.com/zEU3AnetiK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 20, 2024

Travis Scott is also prominently featured on the lineup, with his name appearing at the bottom alongside the phrase “designs the desert.” The rapper teased on Instagram that he has a “first of its kind” performance planned.

In years past, the festival has featured epic performances by the likes of Beyonce, Blackpink, Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and many more A-list headliners.

Tickets

Presale for Coachella will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.

Attendees of the 2023 and 2024 Coachella festivals will receive early access starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21.

2025 Lineup

Here’s the full list:

Friday, April 11 and 18

Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

The Marías

LISA

The Prodigy

Parcels

FKA Twigs

Mustard

Mau P

GloRilla

Yeat

The Go-Gos

MARINA

Djo

Tyla

Sara Landry

Thee Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINt JHN

4batz

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Cook

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

Beltran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermanology

vs self

HiTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy

Glixen

EREZ

Saturday, April 12 and 19

Green Day

Charli XCX

The Original MISFITS

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens

Alok

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Glass Beams

The Dare

2hollis

Mind Against x Massano

Klangkuenstler

salute

horsegiirL

El Malilla

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday, April 13 and 20