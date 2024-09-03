Lady Gaga Unveils ‘LG7’ Album Release in New Photo

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Lady Gaga just teased the upcoming release of her seventh studio album, dubbed LG7. On Tuesday, September 3, Gaga, 38, shared a photo via X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram of an itinerary. At the bottom of the schedule, the pop star unveiled that the “LG7 first single” would be released sometime in October of this year.

Elsewhere on her schedule listed a “WB welcome dinner” on Tuesday, September 3, the FAD World Premiere & Press Conference on Wednesday, September 4, the FAD European Press Junket on Thursday, September 5, and the premiere of her new movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, on October 4.

Earlier this week, Gaga attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

The “Born This Way” artist has had a formative year. After wrapping the Joker sequel in mid-2023, Gaga started working on new music. This past summer, she and Bruno Mars released their single, “Die With a Smile,” and performed together in August during one of his Los Angeles concerts. The duo also released an accompanying music video with their new track.

Over the past few months, Gaga started teasing fans with her upcoming music. While celebrating her birthday on March 28, she shared a selfie to Instagram and reflected on how far she’s come in her career as an actress and a musician.

“Today has been so special — I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday,” Gaga began in her caption. “I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC — I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember. Our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon —AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters — artists — publications that love my work, it means so much to me.”

The “Applause” singer concluded her lengthy caption by thanking fans for “having such a real love for [her] songs.”

“I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl,” she added. “I can’t believe I still get to do what I love. This year will be an important and meaningful year for us, I know. Music changes people lives im so honored I get to be a part of that in this life [sic].”