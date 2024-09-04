Michael Polansky: 5 Things to Know About Lady Gaga’s Fiance

Lady Gaga is in anything but a “Bad Romance” with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. The singer confirmed her relationship with the tech entrepreneur in early 2020 and they’ve been going strong ever since. The lovebirds are occasionally spotted out together, like when they went to Katy Perry‘s “PLAY” Las Vegas residency in October 2023. The pair also attended the 2024 Paris Olympics in July of that year. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Gaga is usually private about her love life, but she did briefly gush about him in a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she said.

So, who is Michael Polansky? It takes a special man to date the icon that is Lady Gaga. Interestingly enough, Michael is extremely successful, just like his girlfriend. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Michael works in tech

Michael is a big-wig in the tech industry. According to his LinkedIn, He’s the CEO of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker‘s company, Parker Group. He’s also the managing partner of Parker Ventures and is a board member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Sean was played by Justin Timberlake in the 2010 movie The Social Network.

Michael went to Harvard

Michael attended Harvard University from 2002 to 2006. He graduated with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

Michael has a high net worth

Michael has an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to several outlets.

Michael was at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Michael supported Gaga during her performance at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in January 2021. The couple was seen holding hands as they left the Capitol in Washington D.C. that day. Several months later, Gaga told Vogue that the 2021 inauguration was “one of the proudest days of my whole life.”

Michael’s ex spoke out about his relationship with Lady Gaga

Lindsay Crouse, a senior staff editor at The New York Times, wrote a piece in February 2020 about her past relationship with Michael. In her story, titled “My Ex-Boyfriend’s New Girlfriend Is Lady Gaga,” Lindsay revealed that she dated Michael through college and for a few years after they graduated. She said that she blocked him on Facebook after they broke up.

However, Lindsay had nothing bad to say about Gaga. “Lady Gaga is amazing. Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who’s dating her,” Lindsay wrote.