Lady Gaga Attends Katy Perry’s Show on Rare Date Night Out With Michael Polansky

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted in the audience at fellow singer Katy Perry’s “PLAY” Las Vegas residency on Friday, October 6. The pair were seen enjoying the show in the audience in a rare photo of them out on a date night. Both Gaga, 37, and Michael looked like they were having a blast at Katy’s show.

For the outing, Gaga rocked a leather jacket over what appeared to be a tiny black dress. She had her bleach-blonde hair parted to the side. In a fan-captured video, she was also seen wearing sunglasses and carrying a matching purse. She waved to some fellow showgoers who waved to her as she made her way to her seat. Meanwhile, Michael kept it casual, wearing a gray hoodie with a striped design on the front and a black-and-gray cap.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend at Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas. https://t.co/OUhWXS19kU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2023

Gaga and Michael had quite a musical weekend in Las Vegas. Besides Katy’s show, the pair also caught one of U2’s concerts at the Sphere, according to fan-snapped photos. In a video, Gaga was seen dancing and jumping up and down to the Irish rockers’ tune “Beautiful Day.”

The “Paparazzi” singer was rumored to be dating Michael when they were spotted together in early 2020. She confirmed her romance with the tech entrepreneur in an Instagram post in February of that year. The couple also attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. While the two rarely speak about their romance, Gaga did share a brief comment to gush about him in a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she said.

It’s certainly been a very busy year for Lady Gaga. The popstar’s weekend out in Vegas comes just weeks after she released her collaboration with The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” The epic seven-minute song will be part of The Stones’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds.

Aside from her guest appearance on the classic rockers’ tune, she also wrapped work on the much-anticipated Joker sequel, Folie A Deux, back in April. The movie will feature Joaquin Phoenix reprising his critically acclaimed role as the comic book villain, which he won an Oscar for. Gaga will be playing the Joker’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn.