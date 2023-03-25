Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Harley Quinn Outfit In New Photo From ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Set

Lady Gaga looked absolutely killer as she was seen filming as Harley Quinn for the upcoming Joker sequel. The Oscar-nominated actress rocked a harlequin-esque diamond-patterned top, a bright red jacket and a face full of clown makeup during the peek at Joker: Folie à Deux, which co-stars Joaquin Phoenix. The scene being shot on Friday, March 24 looked to be a dramatic one, as Gaga’s Harley Quinn was being led down city hall steps by a group of police officers.

The sensational snaps of Gaga come almost a month after the director of the film, Todd Phillips, gave comic book fans a big love letter with the first look of the singer as Joker’s paramour. In a photo posted to his Instagram account on February 14, Todd shared a close-up pic of Gaga holding Joaquin’s face in her hands. “Happy Valentines Day,” he captioned it, which was enough to send the stans in a frenzy.

The “Hold My Hand” hitmaker has clearly been putting in the work for part ever since she was reported to be in “early talks” to play it during summer 2022. Plus, she has a lot to live up to by taking over the superhero character from Margot Robbie, who nailed it in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021.)

Margot even appeared to be shipping Gaga and Harley when the news of the “Bad Romance” singer’s casting broke. “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” the Australian beauty said in part during an MTV News video interview (via Variety) back in October. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Additionally, Margot said she was “happy” about passing along the torch because she always envisioned Harley Quinn to be “one of those characters the way…like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.” She concluded, “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”