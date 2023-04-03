Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Dance & Smoke On The ‘Joker’ Stairs While Filming ‘Folie à Deux’

Just one week after Lady Gaga, 37, was spotted in her full Harley Quinn costume on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, the “Hold My Hand” hitmaker was spotted on set with her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix, 48, on Sunday. While the A Star Is Born actress debuted a new messy make-up look, she also sported a black-and-white diamond-printed corset with a black coat and ripped stockings while filming on the famous Joker steps in New York City. Gaga appeared to be smoking a cigarette and dancing while screaming on the steps, which she was later joined on by Joaquin.

For the day on set, the Walk the Line star rocked the traditional Joker makeup, which featured white face paint, and smeared red and blue hues. The 48-year-old also sported a disheveled grey suit with a beige button-up shirt and a striped tie. Joaquin and the Oscar-winning songstress were also photographed smiling and giggling on the steps as they filmed one of the scenes of Todd Phillips‘ latest movie.

Soon after the photos surfaced on social media, many of Gaga’s Little Monsters flooded the comments with their reactions of her latest Harley Quinn look. “THIS VERY GAGA,” one follower quipped, while another chimed in with, “oh my godddddddddddd [sic] lady gaga :’).” A third fan noted how the blonde beauty’s wet-hair look seemed to give off the same energy as her look from her 2011 hit “The Edge of Glory”, as they wrote, “That’s so ‘the edge of glory’.” Later on, a separate fan gushed, “She looks amazing,” while a fifth penned, “I can’t wait to see it!!”

Earlier, on Mar. 25, the 37-year-old debuted her first look in Harley’s official costume. While filming in the Big Apple that day, Gaga sported the same black-and-white corset, however, this one was not disheveled and also included a satin red jacket. Notably, her blonde tresses were styled differently that day, as they were combed slick back in a wet look and were sans the bangs she had on Apr. 2. The “Born This Way” Grammy-winner filmed that scene on the “Gotham City Hall” steps in New York City and was even spotted flipping someone off in the crowd while she also kissed a woman.

It was first announced that she was in “early talks” to take on the role previously played by Margot Robbie, 32, in June 2022, however, the director officially confirmed she would be in the film on Aug. 4, 2022. The Suicide Squad star who played Ms. Harleen Quinzel (Harley Quinn) in several movies, spoke to Entertainment Tonight in Dec. 2022, and revealed her thoughts on the pop icon taking on the role. “I think she’s going to do an amazing job,” the blonde bombshell gushed. “I’m so excited; it’s all I could’ve ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kind of like Batman or Hamlet, that gets handed from actor to actor, [and] everyone gets a go at playing them.” After that, the Babylon star added, “So, I think it’s just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I’m excited.”

Harley has also been voiced by a few other big stars, including Love alum Gillian Jacobs, who voiced the character in 2021’s animated movie, Injustice. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco also voices Harley on the HBO Max series Harley Quinn, while Melissa Rauch, also voiced the character in 2017’s animated film Batman and Harley Quinn. Fans can expect Joker: Folie à Deux to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.