‘Joker 2’: Everything We Know About Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga’s Sequel

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is the follow-up film to 2019’s box office hit, ‘Joker’

The movie will see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix return as the Joker

The film’s producers have kept the full cast and plot of the movie under wraps

Fans were gifted their first look of Harley Quinn and the Joker in the upcoming Joker sequel on Valentine’s Day 2023 when the movie’s director, Todd Phillips, 52, shared an image to his Instagram of Lady Gaga cradling Joaquin Phoenix‘s face just inches from her own. The pair appeared to just get done locking lips, as Joaquin’s red lipstick was smeared on the singer and actress’ lips. The photo, which can be seen here, was also shared by Gaga. She captioned it with the film’s title, Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker, which starred the 48-year-old Academy Award winner but did not feature The Crime Queen of Gotham City, Harley Quinn. The 36-year-old Grammy winner was reported to be in “early talks” to play the role during summer 2022, and seemingly confirmed the news when she tweeted a teaser video in August.

Now that fans are even more excited about the upcoming film, HollywoodLife broke down everything there is to know about it. Read on to learn about the cast, plot, release date, and more.

Who Is In The Cast Of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

We have Arthur Fleck, AKA the Joker and Harley Quinn accounted for, but who else is expected to be in the highly anticipated film? Zazie Beetz is returning as Sophie Dumond, the young, single mother who resides in the same apartment building as the Joker. The Joker created a fantastical relationship with her in the 2019 film, which abruptly ended when she found him in her apartment.

Zazie, Gaga, an Joaquin’s parts are the only ones named on the film’s IMDb page, although other names are listed. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and Jacob Lofland are also listed higher up in the movie’s roster of actors, but their parts are not given. Harry, 26, known for the HBO series Industry, has a “big” role in the film, according to Deadline.

As previously mentioned, Todd Phillips is returning to direct the sequel. Impressively, he co-wrote the with Scott Silver and is producing with Bradley Cooper.

What Is The Plot Of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Along with the casting, the plot of Joker: Folie à Deux has been kept under wraps. However, fans know it is a musical. “It’s an interesting decision. And I think it’s really exciting to see how it unfolds. And I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising,” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir told Variety in Jan. 2023. “For me as well as the audience. So far it’s just been a really beautiful conversation and I’m really excited to see how it unfolds.”

It is possible that people will be psychologically thrilled during the movie as they watch the dynamic between the Joker and his partner in crime unfold. “Folie à Deux” in French means “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association”, according to Oxford Languages.

How Does ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Work With Margot Robbie’s Movies?

As fans know, Barbie star Margot Robbie, 32, played Harley Quinn in 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s Suicide Squad, which may confuse fans about how both versions of the chaotic but lovable villain can exist. Gaga’s Harley “exists in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Case solved!

Margot previously raved about the “Just Dance” hitmaker taking on the role. “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing,” she said during an Oct. 2022 interview with MTV, per PEOPLE. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

How Far Into Prodcution Is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’?

Todd revealed Joker: Folie à Deux began filming on Dec. 10, 2022. He took to Instagram to share the news with a photo of Joaquin getting his face shaved. “Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” he wrote.

When Will ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Debut?

The Joker follow-up is set to premiere on Oct. 4, 2024.