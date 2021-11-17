Interview

Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’

lady gaga and michael polansky
SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Alexander McQueen, Custom
In this image distributed, Lady Gaga performs New York, New York during a globally streamed performance brought exclusively to fans by Westfield at Line 204 in Los Angeles to celebrate her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, out Oct. 1 Lady Gaga Celebrates Love For Sale Album with Globally Streamed Performance Brought to Fans Exclusively by Westfield, Los Angeles, United States - 30 Sep 2021
Lady Gaga sings songs from her new jazz album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale, during a globally streamed performance brought to fans exclusively by Westfield. (Photo - Christopher Polk for Westfield) Lady Gaga Celebrates Love For Sale Album with Globally Streamed Performance Brought to Fans Exclusively by Westfield, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Lady Gaga attempts to be incognito as she makes a swift exit from LAX in Los Angeles. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Lady Gaga offered rare comments about her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky while promoting her upcoming film, ‘House of Gucci.’

Lady Gaga called boyfriend Michael Polansky her “whole life” while discussing the kidnapping of her French bulldogs earlier this year. While filming her upcoming film House of Gucci in Rome in February, the 35-year-old singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by perpetrators who fled the scene with two of her three dogs in West Hollywood. Gaga gave an update in her profile with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 17, calling her boyfriend and her pups her everything.

lady gaga and michael polansky
Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky (SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“Everybody’s OK,” she said. “Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.” Gaga added, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” Gaga said that authorities did not believe Ryan was targeted due to his connection to her. “It was random,” she said. “It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things.”

The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Michael, a 43-year-old executive director at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s The Parker Foundation, in February 2020. She shared a photo of the two aboard a yacht in Miami on Instagram. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, and Michael are the “real deal,” calling the executive director Gaga’s “rock.”

“Michael is her North Star,” the source said. “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.” As for his preference for privacy amidst a relationship with a high profile figure, the source added, “He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani. He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine.”

Related Gallery

'House Of Gucci' Premiere Photos: See Photos Of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver & More

Lady Gaga 'House of Gucci' film premiere, New York, USA - 16 Nov 2021
Jared Leto 'House of Gucci' film premiere, New York, USA - 16 Nov 2021
Salma Hayek "House of Gucci" New York Premiere,New York,NYC, - 16 Nov 2021

Gaga has been shining, indeed, starring as Patrizia Reggiani, famously convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, Gucci heir, in 1995, in House of Gucci. On Nov. 16, Gaga spoke to Good Morning America about embodying the role and explained why she chose not to meet with Patrizia.  “There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money,” Gaga said.

She continued, “I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival. I didn’t wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal. I didn’t wanna collude with something that I don’t believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered.”

House of Gucci will arrive in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.