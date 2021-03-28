Lady Gaga Gushes Over BF Michael Polansky After He Sends Her Massive 35th Birthday Bouquet

Lady Gaga shared a pic of her hugging the huge beautiful arrangement of roses as she films the thriller, ‘House of Gucci’, in Rome.

Lady Gaga is getting some love from her boyfriend Michael Polansky on her 35th birthday! The singer took to Instagram on Mar. 28 to share an eye-catching pic of herself relishing the appreciation she was feeling while showing off a large display of white roses from the tech investor. The gorgeous flowers were in a big basket, which she hugged while standing and smiling with her head swung back and her eyes closed.

“When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey 💕 I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need,” the talented artist, who is currently filming House of Gucci in Rome, Italy, wrote in the caption of the post.

After she shared the memorable moment, fans quickly took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gesture as well as their own birthday wishes to Gaga. “So sweet,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “Happy Birthday queen!” A third called the flowers “stunning” and a fourth said, “Happy birthday legend.”

Gaga’s birthday post comes at the same time she’s been making headlines for filming House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott film about the death of Italian businessman and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. She will play the role of wealthy Italian socialite Patrizia opposite Adam Driver, who will play the role of Maurizio. They’ve already been seen looking almost unrecognizable on set.

Gaga’s birthday also comes more than a year after she and Michael first sparked romance rumors at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, NV in 2019. She confirmed their relationship with a cozy social media pic in Feb. 2020 and they ended up quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the following months. It was then that a source told us she was “head over heels” for him.

“They have been staying together at her place in Malibu since March because of the isolation orders but even when everything goes back to normal, it’s a given that they will continue to live together,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last year. “This pandemic has accelerated their relationship.” This “could go either way, but for them it’s been a good thing.”

The insider also even mentioned a possible engagement. “They are totally intertwined now, it honestly seems like she’s met her soul mate,” the insider said. “It won’t shock anyone if they get engaged soon, they’re so in love.”