Are Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Collaborating? See Song Title & Music Video Release Date

Image Credit: Samir Hussein

Half the internet was convinced that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars collaborated on a secret song together. Over the past few months, rumors circulated that Gaga, 38, and Bruno, 38, will release a song titled, “Die With a Smile.” And it looks like social media sleuths were absolutely right — the fellow musicians announced that their single will be released on Friday, August 15, at midnight ET along with a music video!

“WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…’DIE WITH A SMILE a duet with @brunomars Song and video tonight at 9pm PT [sic],” Gaga captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, August 15. In it, she included the single’s cover, featuring her and Bruno wearing matching light blue outfits with red accessories.

On Tuesday, August 13, fans noticed that Gaga reacted to Bruno’s recent Instagram post. The “When I Was Your Man” hitmaker shared a video montage of himself in Mexico, and the A Star Is Born actress commented with several black heart emojis and a laughing emoji. Although the comment was short and sweet, fans didn’t waste time in bombarding Gaga with responses.

“SO IS IT REAL?” one wrote, seemingly referring to the rumors of a collab. “Not mother monster in the chat,” another chimed in, referring to the pop singer’s nickname.

That day, Gaga shared an Instagram video of herself playing piano. In the clip, she was wearing a Bruno T-shirt, which many believed was an intentional tease.

“I SEE YOU BRUNO Omg can’t wait,” one fan commented under Gaga’s post. “She made sure we saw the shirt,” another fan speculated. Even MTV’s Instagram account weighed in by pointing out, “WHAT A TEASE,” in a comment.

In June, Bruno discussed the potential of performing with the “Love Game” hitmaker during an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal. At the time, his and Gaga’s residency shows nearly aligned, but they missed each other by four days.

“I’d love to do [a song] with her,” Bruno told the publication, before adding, “I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her [Las Vegas residency].”

This wasn’t the first time that Gaga was rumored to have collaborated with a well-known artist. Earlier this year, fans pondered whether the American Horror Story alum and Beyoncé would continue their 2009 “Telephone” music video. After the 42-year-old released her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter, fans pointed out that her single “Texas Hold ‘Em” sounded familiar to Gaga’s “I wanna hold ’em like they do in Texas, please” lyric in “Poker Face.”

Nevertheless, Bey and Gaga have not confirmed whether or not they plan on continuing their “Telephone” music video.