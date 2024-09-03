Lady Gaga Shows Off Engagement Ring With Michael Polansky at Venice Film Fest

Image Credit: GC Images

Lady Gaga is proudly showing off her engagement! While arriving to the 81st Venice International Film Festival over the weekend, the 38-year-old “Born This Way” hitmaker was photographed sporting her sparkling ring while holding hands with fiancé Michael Polansky.

Upon arriving for the premiere of her upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga wore a black long-sleeved mini dress with silver polka dots. For her hair, the pop singer kept her platinum blonde locks in a half updo. She matched the outfit with coordinating sunglasses as she flaunted a huge diamond rock on her wedding finger. Beside her was Michael, who matched his fiancée in an all-black outfit and sunglasses.

The duo arrived to the festival by boat and held hands as the “Born This Way” hitmaker flashed a smile for the cameras. At one point, Gaga and Michael were photographed sharing a kiss, and she made sure to blow a few kisses to the cameras.

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky in Venice tonight 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/VDE4zhiKyz — LG7 🖤 (@thegagasource_) September 2, 2024

The A Star Is Born actress confirmed her and Michael’s engagement earlier this summer while attending the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As seen in a TikTok video shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Gaga called Michael her “fiancé” while introducing him.

According to multiple outlets, the couple have been engaged for months. They first sparked dating rumors in late 2019 and went public with their romance in early 2020. Since then, the music icon and the entrepreneur have been inseparable. However, Gaga has kept the details of their relationship out of the public eye, including plans for their upcoming wedding.

Nevertheless, the “Poker Face” singer has gushed about her love a few times. During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga referred to Michael as her “whole life.”

“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she told the publication in November 2021.

In March of this year, she shared an Instagram selfie on her birthday, which was captioned, “I am in love with my best friend,” which was seemingly a reference to Michael.