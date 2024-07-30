Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Have Secretly Been Engaged for Months

UPDATE, Tuesday, July 30:

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly got engaged “several months” before the betrothal news was announced through a TikTok at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, by the time Gaga was celebrating her 38th birthday—her birthday is March 28—with friends and family, her partner had already popped the question.

“The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise,” the source shared while mentioning that the ‘Bad Romance’ singer decided not to wear her engagement ring to the birthday dinner party as she didn’t want to be photographed with it yet.

“Everyone’s excited about them getting married,” the source continued, noting that the Grammy and Oscar winner is “the happiest with Michael.”

“They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight, but he lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of,” the source added.

In addition to the news that Gaga and Polansky are preparing for their big day, the source shared that they also would “love to have a family.”

Back in 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple didn’t want to rush to take their relationship to the next level and weren’t “talking about engagement or marriage yet.”

The superstar reportedly told friends “that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down” but she does want “to have children one day and sees a future with Michael.”

The singer also opened up to InStyle in May 2020 about her desire to be a mother. “I will say I am very excited to have kids,” Gaga told the magazine. “I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

Original story continues below:

Lady Gaga is engaged! It was revealed that the popstar, 38, is engaged to her partner Michael Polansky, 46, in a TikTok video posted by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday, July 28. While Lady Gaga was enjoying some Olympic events, she could be heard introducing her partner to the French politician, and she called him “my fiance.”

@gabriel_attal Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶 ♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

In the clip, Gabriel was introducing himself to the “Born This Way” singer, when she turned to Michael and explained who he was in relation to her. She could be heard saying “My fiance” as she spoke to the PM in the short video. In the caption, he raved about Lady Gaga’s performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. “Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony,” he wrote. “It was breathtaking.”

Engagement rumors began months before Lady Gaga’s fabulous performance during the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics. Fans began to speculate that the tech entrepreneur had popped the question when the singer was spotted out with a huge diamond ring on that finger in West Hollywood back in April. Besides the TikTok video, the “Shallow” popstar has not publicly commented on her engagement to Michael.

Lady Gaga has been dating the Parker Group CEO since early 2020. The pair have mostly kept private throughout their romance, but Michael has accompanied his now-fiance to plenty of major events throughout the course of their relationship, including President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. In October 2023, they were seen out at Katy Perry’s Play Las Vegas residency.

Shortly after the couple started dating, a source told Hollywood Life exclusively that they hit it off and had an instant connection. “She’s serious about him, this is much more than a fling,” they said. “She’s already introduced him to her family and they really like him, they approve. She met him through mutual friends and there was an instant attraction between them. It’s more than just physical though, she’s very attracted to his mind, he’s brilliant.”