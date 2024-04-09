Lady Gaga Spotted Wearing Diamond Ring, Sparking Engagement Rumors With Michael Polansky

Is this a love game or an engagement? Lady Gaga was recently photographed wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, and fans are dying to know if she and boyfriend Michael Polansky are planning to tie the knot anytime soon. Though the 38-year-old multi hyphenate wasn’t accompanied by her beau during her outing, the “Born This Way” artist was all smiles while flashing the bauble.

Gaga was walking through West Hollywood over the weekend wearing a long, black trench coat and matching high heels, according to photos published by Page Six. She wore her blonde hair back in a bun and kept her sunglasses on for the sunny day out.

Whether or not the pair got engaged, they’ve clearly been enjoying their time together. Last year, Gaga and Michael were spotted attending one of Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas concerts in October 2023.

The A Star Is Born actress and the entrepreneur have been dating since 2019. They have refrained from publicly discussing their romance, but Gaga made a rare comment about Michael during a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. While rehashing the kidnapping of her dogs, she called Michael her “whole life.”

Gaga has also shared pictures of her beau to Instagram from time to time. Shortly after they started dating, she shared a cozy photo of them in 2020, which was captioned, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” In the photo, Michael hugged Gaga as she sat on his lap, showing off her pink hair and fishnet swimsuit cover.

That year, the “Love Game” singer shared a selfie of her and Michael to Instagram at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when they quarantined together.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining!” she wrote alongside the sweet snapshot. “Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”