Sandra Bullock Turns 60: “Grateful for All the Love”

Image Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Miss Congeniality has turned 60!

But after Bryan Randall—Sandra Bullock‘s romantic partner since 2015—died at 57 following a three-year battle with ALS, the feeling of celebrating any milestone in life can be quite complex with feelings of grief. Despite that, a source revealed that Bullock is “doing okay” because of the support of her friends and family.

“She’s doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She’s very happy to be a mom,” a source close to Bullock’s friend Jennifer Aniston, 55, told PEOPLE.

“Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love,” the source added. “Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed.”

About two years before the tragic news, the actress had announced she needed “to take a pause” from her career to spend quality time with her family, including her two children, Louis, 14, and Laila, 11.

Bullock’s most recent starring roles were in the 2022 films Bullet Train and The Lost City, for which she also served as a producer. In an interview in 2022, she said that she knew during the production of The Lost City that it would be her last movie for a while.

“I don’t know what ‘a while’ is,” she told CBS News. “I would just love to clean out the basement,” she explained, admitting that she wanted to spend time at home.

Since then, she has yet to make an appearance on the big screen—though Bullock has recently indicated that she plans to return soon. While marking the 30th anniversary of her film Speed with Keanu Reeves in May, Bullock appeared with her co-star on the 50 MPH podcast, where the pair teased another joint film down the line.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock said when the podcast’s host suggested that they lobby for a third Speed movie. “Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe.”

When talking about the success of the 1994 blockbuster, which earned $350 million at the box office, she responded, “It was unexpected.”

“And the fact that it continues to, in an unexpected way, still strike up conversation amongst many different generations, makes you feel really good. Nostalgic in a very sort of bittersweet way. Because you don’t—lightning doesn’t strike like that twice, and it struck and no one expected it to strike like that, I don’t think.”