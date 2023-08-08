Sandra Bullock’s Sister Says Actress Was ‘Best Caretaker’ To Bryan Randall During ALS Battle

Sandra Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, wrote a touching tribute to the actress’ late partner, Bryan Randall, who died earlier this month at the age of 57. In her Instagram post, Gesine referenced Bryan’s private battle with ALS, and how Sandra supported him through it. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Gesine also concluded her message with a way for fans and friends to honor Bryan, should they want to. “In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital,” she added. Sandra had been dating Bryan since 2015. The two always kept their relationship extremely private. Bryan’s family released a statement to break the news of his death on Aug. 7, two days after his passing. It was also the first time his three year battle with ALS was made public.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the statement said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor that request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Sandra has yet to release a statement herself. The actress currently has no upcoming projects lined up. In 2022, she appeared in Bullet Train and The Lost City, which filmed in 2020 and 2021. It appears Sandra took a break from acting after that to care for her partner.