Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Bryan Randall Dead After Private 3-Year Battle With ALS

August 7, 2023
Image Credit: Gary Mitchell/Shutterstock

It is a somber day for Sandra Bullock, 59, as her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has died. A rep for the photographer’s family released a statement to HollywoodLife on Aug. 7, to confirm the news of his passing. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the family’s statement read. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The starlet’s late partner was 57 years old at the time of his passing. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement went on. Bryan’s loved ones concluded the statement by asking for privacy.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” they penned. The statement also included the following organizations for those who wish to donate: ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital. Sandra and Bryan began dating in 2015, after he photographed her son, Louis‘s birthday party, per US Weekly.

Although the pair were known for keeping their personal life private, the Miss Congeniality star appeared on Red Table Talk in Nov. 2021 and opened up about their life together. “I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she said at the time. During the candid conversation, the brunette beauty also seemingly stated that she did not need to be legally married to be a “devoted” life partner to Bryan. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” Sandra added.

The 59-year-old is a proud mother to her adopted children Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10. During her appearance on Red Table Talk, Sandra also noted that she is proud to be a bonus parent to Bryan’s older daughter. Additionally, during that same interview, she lovingly gushed that Bryan was the “example” she wanted for her kiddos. “He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” the Oscar-winner said. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

