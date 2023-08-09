Bryan Randall Was Sandra Bullock’s ‘Soulmate,’ Pal Octavia Spencer Says In Sweet Tribute

Sandra Bullock's longtime friend Octavia Spencer paid tribute to the actress' late partner, Bryan Randall, after his death at the age of 57.

Octavia Spencer gave some insight into Sandra Bullock’s private relationship with Bryan Randall as she mourned the late photographer after his death. “My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome and all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

She also added, “In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me.” Octavia and Sandra have known each other since the mid 90s when they starred in A Time To Kill together.

Bryan died at the age of 57 on Aug. 5, with his family confirming the news in a statement two days later. He had been privately battling ALS for three years before his passing, but chose to keep his illness out of the public eye. The family confirmed that Bryan died “peacefully” as they thanked the doctors and nurses who had been by their side for the past three years. Sandra has yet to publicly comment on the loss.

For the most part, Sandra and Bryan kept their relationship private. The two started dating in 2015, and although they never married, Sandra referred to him as the “love of my life” during a Dec. 2021 interview with Red Table Talk. “I don’t need a piece of paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” she explained. “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Sandra adopted her son, Louis, in 2010, followed by a daughter, Laila, in 2015. Bryan has a daughter, Skylar, from a previous marriage. “[Bryan] is an example [to the kids] even when I don’t agree with him,” Sandra admitted. “If they can take away from that and that is what they feel drawn to, then he is the exact right parent to be in this position.”

