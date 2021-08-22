Sandra Bullock’s Children: Everything To Know About Oscar Winner’s 2 Kids

Sandra Bullock adopted two children, including her 11-year-old son Louis and nine-year-old daughter Laila. Learn more about them here.

Sandra Bullock, 57, is not only an incredible actress, she’s also an incredible mom! The Speed star is the proud parent of two children she adopted over the years, including son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 9, and has gushed over them on numerous occasions. Although she initially chose to keep their adoptions private, when she did opt to announce them to the world, she was overjoyed and they are now clearly two of the most important people in her life.

Despite living as a single mom during both adoptions, Sandra is now happily dating LA-based photographer Bryan Randall and he’s been helping her raise the kids since 2015. “The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family,” a source told Closer in Aug. 2020. “It’s very sweet. They make sure the children are well balanced and don’t live a ‘Hollywood’ life.”

Learn more about Sandra’s children and how they became a part of her life below.

Louis Bullock

When Sandra first applied to adopt Louis, who was born in New Orleans, LA in Jan. 2010, she was still with then husband Jesse James. Although Louis started living with them shortly after his birth in 2010, the couple kept the news private until after the Oscars that March. Sandra ended up filing for divorce from James a month later but still proceeded with the adoption process on her own.

In an interview with Parenting in June 2018, Sandra revealed that “something told [her]” to adopt son Louis after “Hurricane Katrina happened in New Orleans” and she’s been smitten ever since. When it comes to the young boy’s personality, Sandra admitted that Louis is a caring soul and shared a sweet story about when she put him to bed one night, in an older interview with PEOPLE.

“[I] told [Louis] that even when I’m old and gray and more wrinkly than I am now, I’ll still love him and want to tuck him in,” she explained to the outlet. “And he asked why I have wrinkles, and I said, ‘Well, I hope some of them are from laughing so much.’ And he touched my face and said, ‘You’re not old, you’re just happy.’”

Laila Bullock

Sandra adopted Laila, who was also from Louisiana, in 2015 and announced the happy news in Dec. 2015, when she appeared on the cover of PEOPLE with the then three-year-old. She called the little girl ” a fighter” when she talked about her personality to InStyle in May 2018. “Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today,” the doting mom gushed during an interview with the outlet. “She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”

She also called her a “superhero” during another interview in 2010. “She’s our world superhero,” she told Jada Pinkett Smith during an appearance on Red Table Talk in May 2020. “She’s the one that’s going to save the world in our family.”

An interview with TODAY, which can be seen above, also had Sandra gushing over the cuties when she named them her number one priority. “I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time,” she told host Hoda Kotb, who admitted Sandra inspired her to adopt her own daughter.