Who Is Sandra Bullock Dating? Everything To Know About Her BF Bryan Randall

The woman once dubbed ‘America’s Sweetheart’ has one of her own. Sandra Bullock is dating professional photographer Bryan Randall. Here’s what you need to know.

“I’ve learned more in the past two years about the word – you know, people say the word ‘love’ and what that means to love somebody,” Sandra Bullock said in a 2013 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Maybe people spend too much time looking. I think we spend too much time looking for things that are more things that society wants us to look for and that we get from a magazine rather than that are really worth it.”

Apparently, when you stop looking, that’s when you find what you’ve been searching for all this time. For roughly six years, Sandra and her boyfriend Bryan Randall have enjoyed a low-key romance spent mostly out of the spotlight. It’s been a quiet romance, compared to her other high-profile relationships with such A-listers like Ryan Gosling, Matthew McConaughey, and Jesse James. As the Bird Box star continues to live her best romantic life, here’s what you need to know about her boyfriend.

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall

Bryan Randall is a professional photographer and former model. Bryan – who turned 55 in 2021 – runs a photography company called Bryan Randall Photography. He also used to work as a model, posing for Harper’s Bazaar, Hugo Boss, Saint Laurent, and Vogue Paris in the 1990s. He also appeared in a 2011 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Singapore alongside Cindy Crawford.

Like Sandra – who turned 57 in 2021 – Bryan is a parent. He has an adult daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship. Sandra has two adopted kids: son Louis (b. 2010) and daughter Laila (b. 2012). Bryan has taken on the role of “raising the two kids with Sandra,” according to Us Weekly, who also reports that he’s talking about wanting more children.

Bryan once dated Paris St. John, daughter of The Young and the Restless’ Kristoff St. John and boxer Mia St. John. Mia told Us Weekly in 2015 that Bryan was a “free spirit” who “couldn’t care less about money” and that he’s “kooky, goofy…so funny and very young at heart.”

As for date night, Sanda and Bryan keep it low-key, according to Us Weekly. While the couple might enjoy an occasional night out in Los Angeles, hitting up Craig’s or somewhere fancy, supposedly their ideal date night is “to send the kids upstairs and snuggle up on a couch with a pizza or a bowl of popcorn.”

How Did Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Meet?

Sandra and Bryan first met in 2015, after he was hired to photograph her son Louis’s birthday part, per Us Weekly. The couple kept their romance out of the spotlight for a few years before rumors of a possible marriage began popping up.

“For a year, I was by myself trying to date, and I’m telling you dating was the worst experience I ever had. I seem to have attracted everyone whose intentions were not the best,” Sandra said in a 1996 interview with Detour (h/t E! News). “They were nice people, but they just weren’t suited for me, and that’s hard because I seriously thought I’m never ever going to find anybody that will love me and just enjoy life.”

Sandra Bullock’s Past Relationships

“If you’ve never been around somebody that gives you that feeling of ‘Maybe this could be the one’ or enlivens you that way, I think you get a little scared. I don’t think [my character’s] ever…been across someone that she respected and admired enough to say, ‘You are worth battling it out with for a lifetime,’’ Sandra said in that 2013 interview with ET. “You’d like to know that that person could…make you laugh and think, can really stimulate you and excite you when you’re gone…somebody you can admire and be proud of and sit back and go, ‘This is my man.’ “

“Whether or not he’s a millionaire or if he’s a painter, a musician, or somebody who just shucks clams, I think it’s that respect level that we forget to look for,” she added. Sandra’s romantic history is full of artists, sports, and millionaires.

She first began dating Tate Donovan while filming 1992’s Love Potion No. 9. Sandra and the O.C. alum stayed together for three years and were even engaged before calling it quits. In 1995, she had a brief romance with NFL star Troy Aikman. The following year, she revealed she was dating film tech, Don Padilla.

“[He’s a] really sweet person,” she told Detour of her then-unidentified boyfriend. “It’s been rough because of all this that happened, plus he’s working all the time, and I rarely get to see him.” They were together for about ten months, and she told Rolling Stone in 1997 that the breakdown of her relationship with Padilla affected her work on A Time To Kill.

“I had to look at myself and go, ‘I’m responsible for so many things now, what am I choosing to hold close to my heart? And what do I choose to let go of and not control?’ You learn what you’re made of,” she said. “I could have thrown in the towel, or I could just put my head down and say, ‘OK, give me a windbreaker, I’m going in.’ And it was beautiful to realize that your friends are not just hanging in for the good times. ‘Cause the good times mean absolutely nothing at all.”

Sandra worked opposite Matthew McConaughey on A Time To Kill. The two were rumored to be a couple at the time, and she didn’t correct Cosmopolitan in 2003 when they referred to her as her ex. “There’s a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine—he could be married—I know we would stay close.”

Sandra also dated musician Bob Schneider, former lead singer of Ugly Americans, from 1999 to 2001. From 2002 to 2003, she and Ryan Gosling were an item. After Sandra and Ryan split, she met motorcycle mechanic/entrepreneur/reality television star, Jesse James. The couple first crossed paths while she took her nephew on a tour of his Long Beach shop, per E! News, leading to a romance that ultimately saw them tie the knot in July 2005. The couple split in 2010 after he cheated on her. Afterward, there were rumored romances with Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, but that was all speculation and celebrity crushin’.

Sandra Bullock’s Top Moments With Her Current Boyfriend

Chances are, you’ll never see Sandra and Bryan party down at Coachella, or getting crazy at Rolling Loud, or fill each other’s Instagram with pics of PDA. The couple is very private, so the most one might see is the occasional public sighting at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

Moving Forward

After her failed marriage with Jesse James, will Sandra and Bryan tie the knot? They’re totally open to getting married down the line, but there’s no pressure on either side,” an insider told Us Weekly in November 2020. “[It’s] more of an acknowledgment that they’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness.”