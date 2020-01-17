Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds Fight For ‘The Proposal’ Co-Star Betty White’s Love On Her 98th Bday

It’s Betty White’s 98th birthday, and Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are sending their ‘The Proposal’ co-star love… maybe a little too much love!

It’s been 11 years since Betty White shook her moneymaker to “Get Low” in The Proposal, and the actress is still the best of friends with her co-stars. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds got together to send birthday love to Betty on Instagram as she turned 98 years old, but their sweet gesture turned out to be more of a competition. Well, for Ryan, at least. The January 17 video (watch below) started out with Sandra, 55, singing “Happy Birthday” to the Golden Girls icon, with Ryan, 43, then chiming in with a verse. It evolves into him adding trills and clearing trying to outdo Sandra.

She catches on, adding, “Happy birthday from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.” The Deadpool star responds with a plea directly to Betty: “Happy birthday from Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy. What did Sandy ever do you for you? Did she show up and hand-deliver flowers wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets? Just like you requested? Doubt it.” Wow, talk about an incredible 98th birthday present. We really shouldn’t be surprised, though. In his birthday message to Betty on her 97th birthday, he referred to her as his “ex-girlfriend” on Instagram!

““I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite,” he captioned a photo of the two holding hands while guests on a talk show. The feeling is very mutual. Betty gave a tongue-in-cheek review of Deadpool in 2016, saying on Facebook that, “Ryan Reynolds looks so f**king handsome in his red leather suit. Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love…if your family is a “f**ked up group of inbreds.”

Betty’s poked plenty of fun at Sandra, too. The Birdbox star presented Betty with her SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and Betty took the time to drag her during her acceptance speech: “Isn’t it heartening to see how far a girl as plain as she is can go?” All jokes aside, it’s nothing but love between the three.

“Sandra and Ryan Reynolds are two incredible people. They’re not only funny and gorgeous and all that, but they’re such down-to-earth, non-movie star people. They’re just — oh, it was a ball! It really was,” Betty said of working on The Proposal in a 2009 interview with CBS News.