Sandra Bullock’s Become An ‘Involved’ Mom To Her 2 Kids Since Leaving Acting To Focus On Family: Report

One year after Sandra Bullock, 58, announced her acting break, a source close to the starlet told US Weekly on May 5, that she is “very involved” in her two children‘s lives. “Sandra was always very hands-on with her kids when she was home, but now that she’s stepped back from her career, she’s very active at their school,” the insider told the outlet of Sandra’s primary focus these days. “She volunteers to be a chaperone, she’s involved in the PTA and is helping out around the school. She’s very involved in both of her children’s lives now.”

The Lost City star adopted both of her children and co-parents them with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, per the outlet. Her eldest child, Louis, 13, was adopted in 2010, while her youngest, Laila, 11, joined their family in 2015. The latest report on the brunette beauty’s current priorities comes about one year after the 58-year-old revealed she would be taking an acting hiatus to focus on her children and family.

Ahead of the release of the action blockbuster with Channing Tatum, 43, in Mar. 2022, Sandra told Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to take some time off work to be at home. “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the A-lister said at the time, noting it is a “24/7” occupation. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.” Sandra did not disclose last year how long her time off would last and still has not picked up new projects.

Sandra’s most recent movies include Bullet Train, The Unforgivable, Bird Box, and Ocean’s Eight. In June 2022, she even admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she was “burnt” out. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” she told the outlet last year. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” During that interview, she clarified that she’s not aware how long she will be taking time off. “I really don’t know,” she said.

The Oscar-winner later got candid in the same interview about often seeking validation from constantly working. “Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge,” Sandra shared. “I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’” Since her rise to fame in late 1990s, she has won numerous awards and worked alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and many more.