Sandra Bullock Says Final Goodbye to Late Partner Bryan Randall by Releasing His Ashes on His Birthday

Sandra Bullock has said her final goodbyes to longtime partner longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died on August 5 after a private battle with ALS. Sandra’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared on Instagram on Saturday, December 30, that Sandra released Bryan’s ashes at the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, per his wishes. A short video clip of the icy river, with a blazing sun overhead and snow-covered banks, accompanied the caption. “Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Gesine wrote.

Followers in the comments thread expressed their condolences. “What a beautiful way to honor the man she loved,” wrote an Instagram user. “To honor his last wish! You are in my heart and prayers. As difficult and sad it is to have lost someone so special I hope you find peace and can celebrate his life. God Bless.” “What a beautiful, peaceful setting….sending love to Sandy and her family,” wrote another.

The Miss Congeniality star, 59, and her late beau dated from 2015 until his death in 2023. Though fans were shocked by the news, Bryan had been quietly battling the disease for three years. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the family wrote in a statement at the time. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Gesine took to social media at the time to pay tribute to Bryan and acknowledge the Blind Side star’s effort to care for him during his illness. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan,” she wrote alongside a photo of him.