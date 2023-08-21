Sandra Bullock Plans To Scatter Late BF Bryan Randall’s Ashes In The Bahamas In Sentimental Spot: Report

Sandra Bullock will lay her late boyfriend Bryan Randall to rest by scattering his ashes on an island in the Bahamas, according to a report from DailyMail. A source close to the actress, 59, said she plans to return to the island, because it held a sentimental meaning for both of them and their families. Insiders said she’s thinking about going to the Three Bees resort on Harbor Island to spread his ashes.

The insider said that the island held a special place in Sandra and Bryan’s relationship. “The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends,” they told the outlet. “They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him.”

The resort is also where The Proposal star and her boyfriend reportedly exchanged “vows” in 2017. Sources close told the outlet that they held an intimate ceremony for their family and friends “for the children” before dancing the night away. While they held the ceremony, they were never legally married.

The report comes just weeks after Bryan’s death at 57, following a private three-year battle with ALS. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family said in a statement. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

After Bryan’s passing, it was revealed that Sandra had put her career on hold to take care of him. A producer said that she and others were “extremely protective” of Bryan’s battle with ALS, according to Page Six. They said that she kept a tight circle and only leaned on a few close friends for support.