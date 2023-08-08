Sandra Bullock & BF Bryan Randall Exchanged ‘Vows’ Years Before His Passing, But Were Never Married: Report

Sandra Bullock and her late partner Bryan Randall reportedly exchanged vows years before his ALS diagnosis, according to a new report from DailyMail. The outlet claimed that the two held a tight-knit ceremony on the beach in the Bahamas in 2017 and exchanged vows in front of a small group of family and friends. While they exchanged vows, the ceremony didn’t have an officiant and wasn’t legally a wedding.

Even though the ceremony didn’t legally wed the couple, Sandra, 59, reportedly called the photographer and model “the love of my life.” After the ceremony, Bryan and The Blind Side star then proceeded to spend the rest of the evening dancing with their loved ones. The ceremony also fell on Bryan’s birthday and was also a celebration for him. “They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing. After the ceremony [Sandra’s kids] Louis (13) and Laila (11) started calling Bryan dad,” a friend told the outlet.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Sandra for comment.

Bryan died following a three-year battle with ALS, his family announced in a statement on Tuesday, August 7. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” they said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The family also thanked all the medical professionals for all they did for Brian amid his battle. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they said, before requesting privacy.

Sandra and Bryan had dated from 2015 until his death. After his passing, the actress’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado shared an emotional tribute to Bryan. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan,” she wrote on Instagram.