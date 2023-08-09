Sandra Bullock ‘Took Care’ Of BF Bryan Randall & Vowed To Put Career On Hold To Be There For Him

'The Blind Side' star reportedly took time away from her acting work to make caring for her longtime boyfriend her top priority.

August 9, 2023 1:10PM EDT
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock put caring for her partner Bryan Randall above all else as he privately battled ALS, according to a new report from Page Six. Sources close to the Miss Congeniality actress, 59, revealed that she had taken a year off of acting in order to care for Bryan, who died at 57 on August 5. The source said she kept a small group of people close, while she rarely made public appearances while caring for her boyfriend.

After her 2022 comedy The Lost City was released, Sandra admitted that she was going to take time off, but she didn’t divulge further details. A producer told the outlet that her decision to help her partner. “I don’t think people knew that Sandra actually took off to care for Bryan,” they said. “I’m gutted for her.”

Sandra reportedly put her career on hold to care for Bryan. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Another insider claimed that Sandra’s agents were “extremely protective” of her as her partner battled ALS, and that “no one said a word” about her decision to take time off. They also said that she kept a small group of friends for support, including Ryan Reynolds, Yellowstone star Josh Holloway, and his wife Yessica. After Bryan’s death, Josh shared a photo of the two of them on a fishing trip, paying tribute to him. “My friend, my brother, my fishing buddy, I love you bro,” he wrote. “Thank you for the good times. Rest in Peace.”

After Bryan’s passing, Sandra’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado honored the late photographer and spoke about how much The Proposal actress cared for him. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan,” she wrote.

Sandra and Bryan were together from 2015 until his death. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Bryan’s family shared the sad news of his passing on Monday, August 7. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” they said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

