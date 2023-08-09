‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Remembers ‘Brother’ Bryan Randall In Touching Tribute

Most knew Bryan Randall as Sandra Bullock‘s longtime partner, or perhaps as a photographer and model, while a small group of friends knew him best as their friend and family. Following Bryan’s shocking passing after a three year private battle with ALS, his famous friends are paying tribute.

Enter Josh Holloway, best known for his roles on Lost and Yellowstone. Nearly a week after Josh’s death at the age of 57, Josh posted a tribute on Instagram to his friend and shared a private photo from a fishing trip between the guys, clearly something the two pals enjoyed.

“My friend, my brother, my fishing buddy, I love you bro,” the Josh captioned the photo of the two friends smiling after catching a fish. “Thank you for the good times. Rest in Peace.♥️”

Following the news of Bryan’s death, it was reported that Sandra had a tight group of friends to help support her as her boyfriend battled ALS, including Josh. A source close revealed to Page Six that the actress rarely let her close friends into her home during Bryan’s illness, with the Lost actor and his wife Yessica being some of the only exceptions. “I know that Josh and Yessica were very close to Sandra and Bryan, but it’s private and too raw to talk about,” the insider said.

Since Bryan’s passing, a number of celebrities and loved ones close to the family have paid tribute to the late photographer. Sandra’s close friend Octavia Spencer shared a tribute to him on Instagram. “Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families,” she wrote.

The Blind Side actress’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado also wrote a loving tribute to him on social media, also referencing his love of fishing. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”