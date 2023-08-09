‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Remembers ‘Brother’ Bryan Randall In Touching Tribute

Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, died after a private battle with ALS, and his famous friends are paying tribute with never-before-seen photos.

By:
,
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 9, 2023 11:09AM EDT
josh holloway
View gallery
American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious And Accomplished Painter Having Created Works A Under The Name Anthony Benedetto A That Are On Permanent Public Display In Several Institutions. He Is The Founder Of Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts In New York City. Raised In New York City Bennett Began Singing At An Early Age. He Fought In The Final Stages Of World War Ii As An Infantryman With The U.s. Army In The European Theatre. Afterwards He Developed His Singing Technique Signed With Columbia Records And Had His First Number One Popular Song With 'because Of You' In 1951. Several Top Hits Such As 'rags To Riches' Followed In The Early 1950s. Bennett Then Further Refined His Approach To Encompass Jazz Singing. He Reached An Artistic Peak In The Late 1950s With Albums Such As The Beat Of My Heart And Basie Swings Bennett Sings. In 1962 Bennett Recorded His Signature Song 'i Left My Heart In San Francisco'. His Career And His Personal Life Then Suffered An Extended Downturn During The Height Of The Rock Music Era. Bennett Staged A Remarkable Comeback In The Late 1980s And 1990s Putting Out Gold Record Albums Again And Expanding His Audience To The Mtv Generation While Keeping His Musical Style Intact. He Remains A Popular And Critically Praised Recording Artist And Concert Performer In The 2010s. Bennett Has Won 17 Grammy Awards (including A Lifetime Achievement Award Presented In 2001) And Two Emmy Awards And Has Been Named An Nea Jazz Master And A Kennedy Center Honoree. He Has Sold Over 50 Million Records Worldwide. American Singer Tony Bennett In London Anthony Dominick Benedetto Better Known As Tony Bennett (born August 3 1926) Is An American Singer Of Popular Music Standards Show Tunes And Jazz. Bennett Is Also A Serious A...
Sandra Bullock 'Ocean's 8' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 13 Jun 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michele K Short/Amc/Kobal/Shutterstock (8966157t) Mark Margolis "Better Call Saul" (Season 3) TV Series - 2017
Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Most knew Bryan Randall as Sandra Bullock‘s longtime partner, or perhaps as a photographer and model, while a small group of friends knew him best as their friend and family. Following Bryan’s shocking passing after a three year private battle with ALS, his famous friends are paying tribute.

Enter Josh Holloway, best known for his roles on Lost and Yellowstone. Nearly a week after Josh’s death at the age of 57, Josh posted a tribute on Instagram to his friend and shared a private photo from a fishing trip between the guys, clearly something the two pals enjoyed.

 

“My friend, my brother, my fishing buddy, I love you bro,” the Josh captioned the photo of the two friends smiling after catching a fish. “Thank you for the good times. Rest in Peace.♥️”

Josh honored Bryan with a photo of the two of them on a fishing trip together. (Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Following the news of Bryan’s death, it was reported that Sandra had a tight group of friends to help support her as her boyfriend battled ALS, including Josh. A source close revealed to Page Six that the actress rarely let her close friends into her home during Bryan’s illness, with the Lost actor and his wife Yessica being some of the only exceptions. “I know that Josh and Yessica were very close to Sandra and Bryan, but it’s private and too raw to talk about,” the insider said.

Since Bryan’s passing, a number of celebrities and loved ones close to the family have paid tribute to the late photographer. Sandra’s close friend Octavia Spencer shared a tribute to him on Instagram. “Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families,” she wrote.

Bryan and Sandra are seen at the ‘Ocean’s 8’ premiere. ( Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The Blind Side actress’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado also wrote a loving tribute to him on social media, also referencing his love of fishing. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad