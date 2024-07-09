Julia Fox Comes Out as a Lesbian: ‘Sorry Boys’

Julia Fox seemingly came out as a lesbian in a new video shared on TikTok on Monday, July 8. The Down the Drain author, 34, didn’t provide many details, but she responded to a humorous clip of a creator talking about seeing women being mean to their boyfriends. Julia also appeared to explain that she doesn’t plan to date men again.

The original clip was made by a creator with the handle @emgwaciedawgie, and it’s received over 600,000 views. “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘ah, you hate that man,'” the original TikToker said in the clip.

The video then cut to a stitch of Julia. She filmed it close to her face, while walking down the street. She rocked a huge pair of sunglasses, and her blonde look was seen behind her. She showed that she related to the video. “Hey, that was me! I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again,” she said.

While Julia’s new video seems to be her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s previously been in relationships with men. Her first husband was Peter Artemiev, whom she shares her son with. She also notably dated Kanye West for a brief time in 2022.

Even though the new video seemed to be Julia’s coming out, she has not shied away from discussing sex or her sexuality in the past. Back in May, she revealed that she had been celibate for two and a half years, following her and Ye’s breakup.

Besides her celibacy, she’s been very open about her past career as a dominatrix before breaking into the acting world. In fact, she credited that line of work with helping her learn the ins and outs of acting during an appearance on The View in October 2023. “A lot of it is role-play. A lot of it is cosplay,” she said. “That’s where I learned to act. Let’s say I have five clients in a day, and each one of them wants something different. One wants the mean, popular girl in school. One wants a nun. One wants a neglectful mother.”