Julia Fox’s Dating History: Kanye West, Peter Artemiev & More

Julia Fox, 33, has been seen in many films and television series, but she’s also gotten attention for her love life. The stunning actress has been married once and has even dated high-profile celebrities like rapper Kanye West. In her new memoir, Down the Drain, she opened up about some of her past relationships, and gives her side of the story when it comes to her headline-making romance with Kanye. She also gave some sexual details about some of her romances because she “felt like it was the truth.”

“Why not write it? I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on,’” she told The New York Times. “So, I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So, maybe some things are too detailed.”

Find out more about Julia’s dating history below.

Peter Artemiev

Julia and Peter Artemiev, who is reportedly known to be a pilot, were married November 2018. Not much is publicly available about their history before they said, “I do,” but Peter was Julia’s first and only husband. After their nuptials, they welcomed their son, Valentino, in 2019. Their marriage lasted two years before they called it quits and then went through a messy divorce. Julia accused Peter of not being there for their son and even called him a “deadbeat dad” in a 2021 Instagram post.

“This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote at the time. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it.”

Shortly after Julia shared her post, Peter denied it. “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling,” he told Page Six. “Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

Julia then admitted to regretting the post she made. “I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way,” she told The Cut in January 2022. “My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”

Drake

After Julia’s marriage to Peter ended, she reportedly had a brief romance with rapper Drake in 2020. She opened up about the connection in February 2022 and revealed they weren’t technically dating. “Like, I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” she said in an interview on the Forbidden Fruits podcast. “[Drake is] a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out.”

Kanye West

Julia and Kanye started dating in January 2022. The romance happened one year after the musician split from his wife Kim Kardashian, and got a lot of attention. Although some people thought the relationship was just a PR stunt, Julia denied it, and has revealed various details about the connection in her memoir. She has also opened up about their moment in time on talk shows.

“I couldn’t believe it. I met him the day before, so I feel like anyone would probably have that same reaction,” she said on The View, when talking about the first time Kanye asked her out and how she needed time before things progressed. “I told him, ‘Well, can we just wait and see how this goes? Let’s say a couple [of] weeks to make it a big announcement.’”

“I needed to mentally prepare for something like that, but then I saw that the next day that it had been mysteriously leaked to the press,” she added. “In that moment, I excused it away. I was like, ‘Maybe it wasn’t him. Maybe it was people saw us.’ I don’t know.”

Although the former lovebirds broke up after less than two months of dating, Julia revealed that she did want it to work. “I did want it to work. I did go into it with good intentions, but then I very quickly realized that maybe we were in different places,” she said.

In her book, Julia also mentioned how during their short-lived romance, Kanye offered to get her a “boob job” during a game of Uno. Another highlight was admitting they didn’t have a sex life, and revealing the final words she said to him before they parted ways. Right before their split, he called her and allegedly told her he found out a lot about her, including that she was a former “drug addict.” She claimed she had already told him that and replied to him with, “Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!”

Days after the tense exchange, Julia decided she was done with the relationship. Kanye then asked her to sign an NDA but she refused. “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it,” he allegedly told her. “I’ll live,” she replied.