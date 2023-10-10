Julia Fox Reveals Her Final Words to Kanye West When He Gave Her an Ultimatum After Their Breakup

Image Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Julia Fox has a new memoir out that details her rollercoaster relationship with Kanye West including what led to their dramatic split. In Down the Drain, the 33-year-old actress and model writes about how she texted Kanye, 46, to breakup after he ignored her at her birthday bash in February 2022. “If you loved me, you would support me,” Kanye allegedly texted Julia, she says in her book.

The “Stronger” rapper then called the Uncut Gems star and said that, according to Julia, he “had a good conversation” with his ex Kim Kardashian and “discovered a lot of information” about Julia, including that she was “a drug addict”, which she says she had told him already. “Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!” Julia texted Kanye back.

After their phone call, Julia writes in the book that she told her publicist to inform the press that the relationship was over. She says she couldn’t “escape” all the talk about her romance with Kanye that was in the press at the time. Julia writes that she had to stop herself from crying in front of her son Valentino, 2.

Later on, Julia got texts and calls from Kanye who demanded that she sign an NDA which he asked her to do while they were together. She write in her book that she told Ye she was not signing the document. In response, Kanye allegedly texted Julia, “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it.” She told the rapper over text, “I’ll live.”

Julia and Kanye dated for less than two months at the beginning of 2022. Julia spills everything about their relationship in her memoir, including that he asked her to be his girlfriend after only one date. She also claims there was a lack of physical intimacy during their brief romance.

In an interview with The New York Times published in September, Julia revealed that she wants to step away from the public eye after the release of her book. “Ultimately, my goal is to fade into obscurity and write scripts, develop movies, TV shows, maybe children’s books,” she said. Down the Drain is out now.