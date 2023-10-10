Kanye West Asked Julia Fox to Go Public With Their Romance One Day After Meeting

Image Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Julia Fox claimed that Kanye West asked her if she was interested in dating him almost immediately after meeting him in her new book Down The Drain. After recalling their New Year’s Eve meeting, the Uncut Gems actress, 33, wrote that Kanye, 46, asked her to dinner, where he asked if she wanted to be his girlfriend. Julia explained how the Donda rapper put her at ease when she suggested taking it slow.

Julia wrote that after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party, she got a text from Kanye, whom she refers to as “the artist” in the book, asking to meet her in his room. She said that the two spent much of the day playing Uno and highlighting positive words in the dictionary. He invited her to Carbone for dinner, and after some time, he “very bluntly” asked her, “Would you want to be my girlfriend?” Julia said she laughed, and he followed up by asking, “How would you feel about taking our relationship public?”

The actress said that she tried to “shut the idea down.” She suggested that they wait a few weeks, and she said that she told him that it felt “really fast to take such a big step.” After she expressed her worries, she said that Kanye tried to put her at ease. “If you’re worried about me embarrassing you, I wouldn’t do that,” he told her.

Julia explained that after that, Yeezy spoke about “his lofty plans for our future,” including getting her a team to style her wardrobe. She said that he immediately hired one of her friends to be one of her stylists. After the fact, she said that they went back to his room to watch a movie, and once Kanye was asleep, she went to go tell her friends about her “budding romance” and the “dream jobs” for them.

Down The Drain was released on Tuesday, October 10. Julia’s memoir does share many previously unknown details about her brief romance with Kanye. She claimed that the “Runaway” rapper offered to pay for a boob job for her as well as a lack of physical intimacy.