Julia Fox Reveals Lack of Physical Intimacy With Ex-Fling Kanye West: There ‘Wasn’t Any’

Julia Fox revealed that her very brief romance with Kanye West didn’t involve a lot of sex. The actress, 33, revealed that their relationship wasn’t really sexually driven in a new interview with The New York Times, published on Monday, September 25. Julia was answering a question about her descriptions of sex in the upcoming memoir Down the Drain, when she revealed a lack of it with Kanye, 46.

The journalist pointed out that while Julia doesn’t shy away from descriptions of sex in the book, she didn’t really describe sexual encounters with Ye, whom she was in a brief, yet highly publicized relationship with in early 2022. “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that,” she responded.

Prior to opening up about Ye, Julia explained why she included so many descriptions of sex in the book. “I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?” she said. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could… So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”

While the interview mainly avoided Julia’s relationship with Yeezy, she did mention that she still owns the Birkin bag that the rapper gave to her.

The Uncut Gems star revealed that she met Kanye during a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, in a piece for Interview Magazine shortly after their romance was revealed. While the pair made tons of headlines throughout their relationship, it was incredibly short, with them splitting up by mid-February.

Since the breakup, Julia has spoken about their short-lived romance quite a few times publicly. A month after their split, she revealed that she was “still friends” with the rapper in a March 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” she said at the time. “It was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”