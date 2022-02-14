Kanye West & Julia Fox Hint At A Split As She Deletes All Pics Of Him & ‘Likes’ Kim’s Photo

Fans are wondering if Kanye West and Julia Fox have ended their relationship after the actress erased the rapper from her Instagram page — and then ‘liked’ a post from his ex, Kim Kardashian!

(UPDATE: 2/14/22 AT 9:55 A.M.): Julia Fox set the record straight about her situation with Kanye West on Feb. 14. She responded to an article that claimed she was crying over the split at the airport, writing, “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!” she wrote. “If anything I’ve been laughing more than ever before and if I look like s*** it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.” In a separate comment, she added. “And for the record, I never stopped liking Kim [Kardashian]’s posts.”

(ORIGINAL STORY) Kanye West had a busy Sunday on social media on Feb. 13, but his girlfriend, Julia Fox, was also making some quieter updates to her page. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Julia had deleted several photos of Kanye from her page on Super Bowl Sunday. Although Kanye still appears in some photos from her most recent post on from her birthday celebrations earlier this month, a number of other photos of the pair have been wiped away. On top of that, Julia also ‘liked’ one of Kim Kardashian’s photos on Instagram, which showed the reality star in an all black outfit while wearing sunglasses.

Although Julia hasn’t clarified the status of her relationship with Kanye at this point, fans are convinced that the two have split based on her social media activity. If there actually was a breakup, the romance was quite short-lived, as the two just met on Dec. 31. However, they got hot and heavy very quickly. From a trip to Paris to Kanye upgrading Julia’s wardrobe and buying her a Birkin bag for her birthday, there was no shortage of lavishness during the pair’s courtship.

Amidst his romance with Julia, though, Kanye seems to have still had Kim on his mind. For the past several weeks, he has been calling Kim out on social media, accusing her of keeping him from their kids and more. On Feb. 13, he targeted Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, with a number of Instagram posts directed toward the Saturday Night Live star. After slamming Pete, Kanye insisted that the comedian would “never” meet the four children he shares with Kim. Pete and Kim have been dating since October 2021.

It’s been nearly a year since Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, but the divorce has not yet been finalized. In November, Kim asked a judge to declare the two “legally single” as they continued to work out their divorce settlement. She requested that the marriage be “terminated and bifurcated.” However, Kanye seemingly still holds out hope of reconciling with his ex. Earlier this month, he posted photos from Kim’s recent Vogue shoot on Instagram with the caption, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”