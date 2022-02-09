Julia Fox Confirms Kanye West Is Her ‘Boyfriend’ & Addresses His ‘Residual’ Feelings For Kim

In a new interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Julia Fox opened up about her relationship with Kanye West — including the Kim Kardashian of it all!

Julia Fox and Kanye West have never had an “official” conversation about the status of their budding relationship, but she “calls him [her] boyfriend and he calls [her] his girlfriend,” she revealed on the Feb. 8 Call Her Daddy podcast. Julia gushed that things have been “natural” and “organic” between her and Kanye since they first met on New Year’s Eve. “Obviously it looks a certain way, but people don’t know the conversations happening behind the scenes, and you know, I’ve been around,” she explained.

This interview comes after Kanye’s decision to publicly call out his ex, Kim Kardashian, on social media. He slammed Kim for letting their daughter, North West, use TikTok, and the feud escalated when she fired back on Instagram. Many fans are convinced that Ye is still hoping to get back with Kim one day, especially since he has yet to sign the divorce papers. However, Julia is not concerned about the public nature of the pair’s marriage and split.

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings and that’s normal. It’s human,” she explained. “I also know that he’s with me now and that’s all that matters.” A source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Julia has been supportive of Kanye amidst his troubles with Kim. “She hopes this whole situation with Kim and their kids gets resolved sooner rather than later,” our insider explained. “As a mom herself, Julia would never want a single mom to deal with more than they already hve to, but she sees where Kanye is coming from and that he just wants to be there for his kids. It’s one of those things she adores and respects about him. She would never come in between Kim and Kanye’s issues, but hopes theres is a resolution in sight.”

On the podcast, Julia also admitted that she’s felt the pressure to “step it up” with her style since she’s been hanging out with Kanye. “I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that,” she gushed. “I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that because I’m stubborn and I’m going to wear the things that I’m comfortable in.”

Julia’s latest interview comes following Pete Davidson’s Q&A earlier this week, where he also publicly called Kim his “girlfriend” for the first time. Kim and Pete have been spending time together since October. Although they’ve been spotted out on a handful of occasions, though, they’ve been much more low-key about their relationship than Kanye and Julia, who are often photographed out and about in public and at events.