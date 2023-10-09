Julia Fox Claims Kanye West Offered to Pay For Her ‘Boob Job’ During Game of Uno

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Julia Fox, 33, has claimed her former beau Kanye West, 46, once offered to pay for her “boob job,” in her new memoir, Down the Drain, according to The Guardian. The actress said the rapper mentioned the plastic surgery while they were playing a game of Uno at a hotel. “I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” she wrote in an excerpt from the book that was obtained by the outlet.

Julia further claimed she didn’t end up taking Kanye’s offer, but the reveal proves just how open the beauty is in the new book, which will be released on October 10. She and the “Jesus Walks” crooner first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, FL in 2021 and they went public with their romance when they attended Paris Fashion Week together in January 2022. Although they showed off a lot of PDA and became close really fast, their romance ended in February 2022.

In addition to the details in her book, Julia talked about her and Kanye’s lack of physical intimacy in a recent interview with The New York Times. “There, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that,” she said when asked about why she didn’t write about their sex life. The film star did write about other sexual encounters, however, and admitted she did so because she wanted the reader to feel like they were “in the room.”

“I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?” she told the outlet. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could… So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”

Despite Julia’s romance with Kanye not working out, she previously said the experience was “the best thing” that could have happened to her at the time. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me. It was like hitting a reset button,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”