Julia Fox Claims Kanye West Peed in Front of Her Before ‘Passionately’ Kissing Her

Julia Fox is opening up about the night she met Kanye West for the first time in person. In her memoir, Down the Drain, Julia, 33, reveals the moment she and the “Runaway” rapper, 46, locked eyes on the dance floor. After their passionate first encounter, Julia admits she knew that this was “the beginning of something truly special.”

However, things took a bizarre turn when Kanye led Julia outside to the parking lot where some kids were hanging out. “The artist starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him. ‘You better not take any pictures!’ I yell at the boys, who already have their phones in their hands,” the actress writes.

Julia continues, “Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately. He doesn’t care about the boys in the parking lot or the fact that at any moment someone could take a picture of us.”

After their kiss, Julia says that Kanye told her that she made him feel like her “high school girlfriend.” The next day, Julia spent the day with Kanye playing UNO and relaxing. At dinner, he asked her to be his girlfriend. Julia reveals that she “instantly burst out laughing” at his question. He followed up by asking Julia to go public with their relationship after one day.

When they got back to New York, Kanye took Julia back to his hotel suite to try on racks and racks of clothes. After trying on a top, Julia remarked to the rapper that she couldn’t wear this garment without a bra. “I’ll get you a boob job if you want,” Kanye responded, according to Julia.

The Uncut Gems star refused his offer. However, she writes that “his words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off this uncomfortable feeling.”

Julia and Kanye’s relationship was brief. They only dated for a few months in 2022 after his high-profile split from Kim Kardashian. “I thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation, but I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized,” Julia told The Los Angeles Times. “I just felt like his little puppet.” Julia’s memoir, Down the Drain, is available now.