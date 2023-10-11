Julia Fox Reveals She Wanted Her Relationship With Kanye West ‘to Work’

Image Credit: J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Julia Fox admitted that she had hoped her relationship with Kanye West would pan out positively during an interview on The View on Wednesday, October 11. When asked about her very short romance with the rapper, Julia said that she was surprised when he asked her out, and she did give him the benefit of the doubt when the news about their romance made its way to the press.

In her memoir Down The Drain, Julia revealed that she laughed when Ye asked her out at first, and on the talk show, she further explained that she had asked to give it some time. “I couldn’t believe it. I met him the day before, so I feel like anyone would probably have that same reaction,” she said. “I told him, ‘Well, can we just wait and see how this goes? Let’s say a couple [of] weeks to make it a big announcement.'”

The Uncut Gems star further explained why she wanted to take more time with Kanye, but it quickly became a major headline. “I needed to mentally prepare for something like that, but then I saw that the next day that it had been mysteriously leaked to the press,” she said. “In that moment, I excused it away. I was like, ‘Maybe it wasn’t him. Maybe it was people saw us.’ I don’t know.”

Julia continued and said that while she was taken aback by the news leaking, she was trying to make the relationship with the rapper work out. “I did want it to work. I did go into it with good intentions, but then I very quickly realized that maybe we were in different places,” she said.

In Down The Drain, Julia shares even more details about her very short whirlwind romance with Kanye, including claims that he offered to pay for a boob job for her and her final breakup call with the Donda rapper. In another interview prior to the book being released, she also revealed that there was a lack of sex with Kanye.