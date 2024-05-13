Julia Fox Reveals She’s Been Celibate for ‘2.5 Years’ Following Kanye West Romance

Julia Fox is making one thing clear about herself — she doesn’t need a relationship. The 34-year-old model recently celebrated being celibate for more than two years. Although she didn’t mention her most recent ex-boyfriend, Kanye “Ye” West, Julia isn’t afraid to get candid every now and then.

Over the weekend, a fan shared a TikTok video featuring multiple billboards promoting the dating app Bumble. The post included slides of the ads, all of which read, “Celibacy is not the answer.” Across the first slide included a message from the social media user, who wrote, “Imagine pretending to be a dating app for women and launching a million dollar ad campaign blaming women for a very normal reaction to men’s violence.”

In response to the clip, Julia commented, “2.5 years of celibacy and never better tbh [sic].” Several fans complimented the Uncut Gems star for her transparency, as one commented, “Queen behavior.” Another chimed in, “I never knew Julia and I would have so much in common.”

In April, Julia spoke with InStyle about her public image and dating history. Since her most famous short-term relationship was with Ye, 46, she expressed that their romance left a “sour taste in [her] mouth.”

“Dating that man for a month — one month,” she said, referring to the public’s perception of her. “And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity.”

Julia went on to explain how she wants to “transcend” the reputation and “break that mold.”

“And I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me,” she added. “I did that for years. I’m good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day, I’ll even be taken seriously.”

Previously, Julia opened up about her past relationship with Ye in her memoir, Down the Drain, which was released in October 2023. While promoting the book at the time, she clarified in an interview with The New York Times that their romance “wasn’t really about” sex because there “wasn’t any.”