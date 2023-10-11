Julia Fox Admits She ‘Learned to Act’ When She Worked as a Dominatrix

The 'Down The Drain' author explained that getting to 'role-play' with a wide variety of clients prepared her for the different characters she'd play as an actress.

October 11, 2023 1:30PM EDT
julia fox
Image Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Julia Fox revealed that her best training to become an actress came from a very surprising place: her dominatrix dungeon. The Uncut Gems star, 33, detailed her experiences as a domme in her new memoir Down The Drain, and she explained that it served as a good place to hone her craft as an actress in an interview on The View. 

The co-hosts asked her about her experiences as a dominatrix, and Joy Behar asked for some more specific details about her time in the dungeon. Julia revealed that many of the skills that she honed as a dominatrix translated to the acting world.  “A lot of it is role-play. A lot of it is cosplay,” she said. “That’s where I learned to act. Let’s say I have five clients in a day, and each one of them wants something different. One wants the mean, popular girl in school. One wants a nun. One wants a neglectful mother.”

Sunny Hostin seemed shocked when she said that some clients requested her to dress and act like a nun, and the actress assured her that it was a real role. “Girl, we went there. I had all the costumes ready,” she said.

Joy asked what Julia’s favorite part to play was, and she admitted that she loved the traditional, all-black latex outfits. “I loved wearing the latex outfits and really going full-domme, but I did enjoy the other kinds of play,” she told the co-hosts.

Julia Fox explained that one of the things she loved most about being a domme was wearing latex. (Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Julia’s book Down The Drain includes many of her experiences as a dominatrix as well as other looks into her career and personal life, including her much-publicized romance with Kanye West. In the book, she didn’t hold back on details about her sexual encounters, although she admitted that there was a lack of physical intimacy with Ye.  She explained her reasoning for including the details in an interview with The New York Times“I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could,” she said. “I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So, maybe some things are too detailed.”

