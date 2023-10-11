Julia Fox Admits She ‘Learned to Act’ When She Worked as a Dominatrix

Image Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Julia Fox revealed that her best training to become an actress came from a very surprising place: her dominatrix dungeon. The Uncut Gems star, 33, detailed her experiences as a domme in her new memoir Down The Drain, and she explained that it served as a good place to hone her craft as an actress in an interview on The View.

The co-hosts asked her about her experiences as a dominatrix, and Joy Behar asked for some more specific details about her time in the dungeon. Julia revealed that many of the skills that she honed as a dominatrix translated to the acting world. “A lot of it is role-play. A lot of it is cosplay,” she said. “That’s where I learned to act. Let’s say I have five clients in a day, and each one of them wants something different. One wants the mean, popular girl in school. One wants a nun. One wants a neglectful mother.”

Sunny Hostin seemed shocked when she said that some clients requested her to dress and act like a nun, and the actress assured her that it was a real role. “Girl, we went there. I had all the costumes ready,” she said.

Joy asked what Julia’s favorite part to play was, and she admitted that she loved the traditional, all-black latex outfits. “I loved wearing the latex outfits and really going full-domme, but I did enjoy the other kinds of play,” she told the co-hosts.

Julia’s book Down The Drain includes many of her experiences as a dominatrix as well as other looks into her career and personal life, including her much-publicized romance with Kanye West. In the book, she didn’t hold back on details about her sexual encounters, although she admitted that there was a lack of physical intimacy with Ye. She explained her reasoning for including the details in an interview with The New York Times. “I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could,” she said. “I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So, maybe some things are too detailed.”