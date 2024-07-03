Chace Crawford’s Ex Rachelle Goulding Is Reportedly Dating Scooter Braun

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ten years after her former romance with ex Chace Crawford ended, Rachelle Goulding has reportedly moved on with Scooter Braun. Per Page Six, a source told the outlet that the new couple “have been exclusively dating for about three months now” and added that their romance has become “very serious.”

The outlet also reported that Scooter, 43, and Rachelle, 38, attended a few events together over the past few months, including the Stagecoach music festival. Neither of them, however, has publicly spoken about their reported relationship.

Rachelle previously dated Chace for a year before they broke up in 2014. This was the actress’ last public romance. At the time, the Gossip Girl alum confirmed that their split was amicable, telling E! News, “It’s totally good. We had fun.”

The news comes two weeks after Scooter announced his retirement from music management. The Hybe America CEO formerly managed some of the industry’s biggest names, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. He also made headlines for his dispute with Taylor Swift after she accused him of taking advantage of her artistry, and she re-recorded her music as a result.

On June 17, Scooter penned a note that he shared to Instagram formally announcing his retirement. As for the reason why he stepped away from the business? Scooter cited his three children — whom he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen — as the deciding factor.

“After 23 years, this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” he wrote. “23 years ago, a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began. Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of. So, for my entire adult life, I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known. But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose. The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify.”