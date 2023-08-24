Scooter Braun’s Ex-Wife: Meet Yael Cohen & Learn Everything About Their Marriage

Scooter Braun is a music industry executive, known for working with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more, as well as his feud with Taylor Swift.

Scooter was married to activist Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2021, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Scooter and Yael have three kids together.

It’s been reported that many of Scooter’s clients parted ways with him in Aug. 2023.

Scooter Braun, 42, has been one of the most influential people behind the scenes of the music industry in the 21st Century. The business mogul has provided management to many of the biggest names in music through his SB Projects company, and he’s been involved with other huge businesses that promote artists, including his label Schoolboy Records, holding company Ithaca Ventures, and HYBE Corporation. Of course, he’s also taken some heat over the years, notably for his feud with Taylor Swift over her master recordings. Many of Scooter’s biggest clients (like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato) have also reportedly dropped him as a manager in recent weeks, according to various reports.

By his side for a huge part of his career was his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, 36. The activist, who was born in South Africa, was married to Scooter from 2014 to 2022. While she’s in an entirely different business than her ex-husband, she’s very successful in her own business ventures. Find out more about Yael and her marriage to Scooter here.

How Did Yael Meet Scooter?

Scooter reached out to Yael after hearing her speak about her non-profit F**k Cancer. “I saw [a video of] her TEDx Talk,” he told Architectural Digest in 2018. “I just really wanted to meet her.” After getting in touch with Yael, they started dating, and they got married in 2014. The couple exchanged their vows at Yael’s parents’ home in Whistler, British Columbia in Canada.

Yael Founded A Non-Profit To Fight Cancer

Yael created F**k Cancer in 2009. The organization “is dedicated to advancing health equity through early detection and prevention programs, and by providing resources to navigate, manage, and cope with cancer,” according to its website.

She’s been vocal about using the expletive in their name to try to stand out and bring attention to the important issue that is cancer. They try to prevent cancer, help with early detection, and provide support to those fighting cancer. Yael serves as the board chair in addition to being a co-founder.

She & Scooter Have Three Kids

Throughout their seven-year marriage, Scooter and Yael had three children. Their first son Jagger Joseph, 8, was born in 2015. Their second son Levi Magnus, 7, arrived in 2016. Their third child and only daughter Hart Violet, 5, was born in 2018.

They Split Up In 2021

After seven years of marriage, Scooter filed for divorce in 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested joint custody of the kids in his legal filing. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, and he reportedly paid her $20 million and was ordered to pay $60,000 per month in child support.

Shortly before their split, the SB Projects founder had gushed about Yael on their seventh anniversary in an Instagram post. “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning,” he wrote at the time. “That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy Anniversary.”

Yael Stood Up For Scooter Amid His Taylor Swift Feud

While Scooter has been involved with tons of huge artists, he’s perhaps most infamous for the feud with Taylor Swift, after his Ithaca Ventures bought Big Machine Records. After the “Cruel Summer” singer called out the music industry executive, Yael did come to his defense in an Instagram post. “I have never been one for a public airing of laundry, but when you attack my husband… here we go,” she wrote, before calling out Taylor. “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.”