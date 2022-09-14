Scooter Braun Finalizes Divorce With Yael Cohen As He’s Ordered To Pay Her $20M

Big-time record executive Scooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen have finalized their divorce just over a year after the former filed to end their seven-year marriage. Scooter, 41, has been ordered to pay the F—k Cancer founder, 35, $20 million as an equalization payment, according to settlement paperwork obtained by TMZ. In addition, he must pay Yael $60,000 a month in child support for the couple’s 3 kids, Levi, Hart, and Jagger, who are all under the age of 10. The pair will have joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Yael also acquired several high-priced pieces of art, “assets from multiple bank accounts”, and a Land Rover Defender from the divorce. She and her kids will continue residing in the $30 million family home in Brentwood, a posh neighborhood of Los Angeles. Scooter already purchased a $65 million home in Brentwood following his split from Yael, which he will get to keep. In addition, he will retain over 100 pieces of valuable artwork, his Gulfstream G450 private jet, various investments, a Tesla, and a Porsche, all of which are valued at well over $100 million.

The pair were married between 2014 and 2021 and shocked fans when they announced their divorce, as the announcement came only days after Scooter wished his wife a happy anniversary on Instagram. “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning,” he sweetly wrote next to a photo of them kissing at their wedding. “That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

A few months before rumors of divorce began, in the fall of 2020, Scooter checked himself into a popular wellness center in Los Angeles and cited troubles dealing with past traumas for the move. “My wife and I began to hear all kinds of rumors, like ‘[Scooter] has gone crazy.’ But it wasn’t that. It was just feeling like I wasn’t present in my life, and [feeling] like the people around me who loved me, I felt their hurt,” he revealed during a June 2021 episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“Because, one, we’re all coming in with our own trauma, and weirdly our trauma was matching up, and … I couldn’t fix it. And I’m a fixer,” he continued. “Since I was a kid, I was the guy who was going to make it OK for everybody. And I just couldn’t fix things in this moment in time.” Scooter and his wife would go on to announce their separation the following month.