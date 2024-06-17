Scooter Braun Announces Retirement From Music Management After 23 Years

Scooter Braun announced that he was retiring from being a music manager in a statement on Monday, June 17. The music industry staple, 43, reflected on having over two decades worth of experience in the industry, and he announced the next steps for his career. He revealed that he was going to join the board of Hybe and be the CEO of Hybe America. “After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” he wrote in the statement.

At the start of the post, Scooter looked back on how far he’s come since he started his career as an artist manager. “23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began. Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of,” he said. “So for my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known. But as my children got older, and my personal Iife took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose. The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify.”

Scooter said that in his new role, he knew what would have to take precedent in his life. He explained that his rankings were “a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

As Scooter continued, he spoke about the many artists that he’s helped grow over the years, especially highlighting how huge Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have become. The news of Scooter’s retirement and transition into a new role comes nearly a year after many of his clients left his roster. While people thought there may be some drama involved in the loss of clients, it now seems that he’s been working towards this transition for some time. Shortly after the artists left, Scooter shared a quote about his “new life” on social media.

At the end of his announcement, Scooter revealed that he was hopeful for what his life would bring next. “I never saw how this chapter would end, hell, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it. I made my plan… but it turns out I like God’s plan better. Cheers!” he wrote.